Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 13:27 Hits: 7

Appearing on MSNBC early Sunday morning, the former chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Defense and the Central Intelligence Agency said it was “inconceivable” that Donald Trump was…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/former-cia-official-rips-trumps-claim-he-was-ignorant-of-russian-bounty-on-us-soldiers/