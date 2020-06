Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 14:16 Hits: 6

Bank stocks jumped and lobbyists rejoiced Thursday after U.S. regulators voted to gut the so-called Volcker Rule, a set of regulations imposed in the wake of the 2008 Wall Street collapse limiting the ability…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/stocks-surge-as-trump-regulators-gut-restrictions-on-risky-wall-st-gambling-big-banks-couldnt-be-happier/