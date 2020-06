Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 09:18 Hits: 4

Hong Kong police arrested at least 53 people on Sunday after scuffles erupted during a relatively peaceful protest against planned national security legislation to be implemented by the mainland Chinese government.

