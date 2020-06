Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 12:07 Hits: 5

More than 10 million cases of the new coronavirus have been officially declared around the world, Johns Hopkins and media sources reported Sunday, half of them in Europe and the United States.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200628-global-coronavirus-cases-top-10-million-led-by-the-united-states