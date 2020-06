Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 June 2020 21:15 Hits: 4

Lazarus Chakwera has spent much of his life as a theologian. Now he is to become Malawi's new president. DW takes a look at what made this man, and what kind of country he is about to lead.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/who-is-malawi-s-new-leader-lazarus-chakwera/a-53935077?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf