Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 08:10 Hits: 5

The death of African American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer reignited a global protest movement. But demonstrations alone will not bring the change society desperately needs, says DW's Yann Durand.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-black-lives-matter-protests-are-not-enough-for-long-term-results/a-53969350?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf