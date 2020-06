Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 June 2020 22:57 Hits: 4

Workers at California's Disneyland Resort protested from their cars on Saturday, arguing that the Walt Disney Co has not agreed to adequate protections for employees when the destination reopens to the public amid a pandemic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/some-disneyland-workers-protest-reopening-plans-amid-pandemic-12877360