Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 June 2020 23:55 Hits: 4

Incumbent Gudni Johannesson is on track for an overwhelming victory in Iceland's presidential election. The country is the just the second in Europe to hold elections since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/iceland-s-incumbent-president-set-for-landslide-election-win/a-53963966?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf