Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 07:22 Hits: 7

SIBU: Sarawak recorded one new Covid-19 case over the past 24 hours here, bringing the total number of positive cases to 571.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/06/28/uk-returnee-is-sibus-new-covid-19-case