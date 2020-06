Category: World Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 14:15 Hits: 0

A male suspect was shot dead following a stabbing incident at a hotel in central Glasgow in which several people were injured, Scottish police said Friday, adding that the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200626-uk-police-shoot-suspect-in-glasgow-stabbing-incident-casualties-reported