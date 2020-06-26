The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Fukushima's Olympic makeover: Will the 'cursed' area be safe from radioactivity in time for Games?

Category: World Hits: 0

In a year's time, the Olympic Games, dubbed the "reconstruction Olympics", should allow Japan to move on from the Fukushima tragedy. The region, a symbol of the 2011 disaster, has officially been cleaned up but many problems remain, such as radioactivity and "forbidden cities". Over the course of several months, our reporters followed the daily lives of the inhabitants of this "cursed" region.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20200626-fukushima-s-olympic-makeover-will-the-cursed-area-be-safe-from-radioactivity-in-time

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version