Fukushima's Olympic makeover: Will the 'cursed' area be safe from radioactivity in time for Games?

In a year's time, the Olympic Games, dubbed the "reconstruction Olympics", should allow Japan to move on from the Fukushima tragedy. The region, a symbol of the 2011 disaster, has officially been cleaned up but many problems remain, such as radioactivity and "forbidden cities". Over the course of several months, our reporters followed the daily lives of the inhabitants of this "cursed" region.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20200626-fukushima-s-olympic-makeover-will-the-cursed-area-be-safe-from-radioactivity-in-time