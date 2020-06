Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 June 2020 11:17 Hits: 5

LONDON, June 27 (AP): A 28-years-old man pleaded guilty Friday to immigration violations in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people found inside the back of a container truck in England in what police have described as an apparent human-smuggling tragedy.

