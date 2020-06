Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 June 2020 10:49 Hits: 5

Outrage at the death of a father-son duo in the custody of Indian police earlier this week mounted on Saturday (Jun 27), with thousands on social media comparing the incident to the death of George Floyd in the United States.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/-india-s-george-floyds---father-son-death-in-police-custody-sparks-outrage-12876492