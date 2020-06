Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 June 2020 10:37 Hits: 5

Deaths of P Jayaraj and his son J Bennix in police custody in India, have caused an outcry against custodial deaths.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/06/thoothukudi-outrage-father-son-die-police-custody-200627093900227.html