Category: World Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 10:38 Hits: 2

Russian officials say just over half of eligible voters cast ballots on the first day of online voting for constitutional amendments that could pave the way for an extension of President Vladimir Putin’s rule by 12 years.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/more-than-half-of-eligible-online-voters-cast-ballots-on-first-day-of-online-vote-for-russia-s-constitutional-amendments/30692007.html