Category: World Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 12:02 Hits: 2

Police have detained two men who staged separate pickets outside the Chinese Embassy in Kazakhstan's capital, Nur-Sultan, demanding the release of relatives being held in custody in China's northwestern Xinjiang region.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kazkah-police-detain-men-picketing-chinese-embassy-over-relatives-in-xinjiang/30692310.html