Police in the French city of Nancy say they've arrested 14 people and seized 29 kilos of gold worth almost €1.5 million. The precious metal had been stolen, melted into ingots that were then sold to a firm in Germany.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/franco-german-gold-trafficking-network-busted/a-53960808?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf