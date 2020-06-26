Photo of a police officer pressing a knee into the neck of the 'Mauritanian George Floyd' sparks anger

Category: World Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 17:49 Hits: 2

People across Mauritania have expressed shock and outrage over a photo showing a police officer holding a man on the ground by pressing his knee into his neck – using the exact same move that a police officer used to kill George Floyd in the American city of Minneapolis, sparking a global movement against police violence and racism. This movement has had particular resonance in Mauritania, where the Black community has faced a long history of slavery, violence and oppression.

