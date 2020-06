Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 June 2020 09:22 Hits: 6

LGBTQ Pride is turning 50 this year a little short on its signature fanfare, after the coronavirus pandemic drove it to the internet and after calls for racial equality sparked by the killing of George Floyd further overtook it.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200627-gay-pride-at-50-celebrations-go-online-due-to-coronavirus-fears