Category: World Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 20:15 Hits: 1

RIO DE JANEIRO: The novel coronavirus, now spreading through the smaller towns of Brazil's interior, risks returning to major cities in a so-called "boomerang effect," as a lack of specialised medical treatment forces patients into larger urban centres. The impact of a potential second wave of new ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-coronavirus-spreading-brazil-interior-major-cities--12875332