Published on Friday, 26 June 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has hastened a process that began with the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 and has gained further momentum during the era of Donald Trump. The second great wave of globalization is over, and everything from trade and technology to finance and economic governance has become vulnerable to radical change.

