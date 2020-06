Category: World Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 22:10 Hits: 4

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Friday openly pleaded with White House officials to stage an intervention with President Donald Trump and make clear to him that he is going to…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/gop-sen-grassley-openly-begs-white-house-officials-to-stage-an-intervention-for-trump-or-face-defeat/