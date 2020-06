Category: World Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 23:05 Hits: 4

The COVID-19 pandemic that shut down the economy in March has led to sharp declines in employment and output. In December, women made up more than half the workforce; now,…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/the-pandemic-shows-why-we-need-funding-for-early-childcare-and-education-infrastructure/