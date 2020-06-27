The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Locals unmask fake election observers in Malawi

A group of citizens in a town in central Malawi banded together to intercept 16 men who they believed had been sent by the ruling party in an attempt to influence the presidential election set for the next day, June 23. Several of the men, who were eventually handed over to the army and the police, admitted that this was the case. Our Observer says that this failed mission shows just how desperate and ill-prepared the presidential party was for this election.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200627-malawi-locals-unmask-fake-election-observers

