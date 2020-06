Category: World Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 10:49 Hits: 2

Given that the COVID-19 crisis demands unprecedented levels of stimulus spending, policymakers should use the occasion to adopt a more flexible form of public-sector accounting. Insofar as public-sector assets like infrastructure add to the state's "net worth," they should be put to use generating new revenue flows.

