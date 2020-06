Category: World Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 18:15 Hits: 2

Amnesty International says the Belarusian authorities are carrying out a "full-scale purge of dissenting voices" as part of a crackdown on freedom of expression ahead of a presidential election set for August 9.

