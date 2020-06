Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 June 2020 04:55 Hits: 6

U.S. intelligence officials have concluded that Russian military intelligence offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan, The New York Times reported.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-bounty-in-afghanistan-to-kill-us-troops/30693455.html