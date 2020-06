Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 June 2020 00:05 Hits: 5

Some U.S. cities and states have slowed or halted plans to ease restrictions enacted in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as the country continues to shatter records in terms of confirmed Covid-19 cases…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/expert-warns-u-s-cities-could-face-apocalyptic-future-as-country-sets-record-for-new-covid-19-cases/