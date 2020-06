Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 June 2020 02:22 Hits: 4

Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia have agreed that Ethiopia will delay filling its dam on the Blue Nile and hold talks to end the dispute. The move comes after weeks of escalating tensions amid fears of open conflict.

