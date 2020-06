Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 June 2020 07:21 Hits: 5

In the run-up to the presidential elections on August 9, the mood in Belarus is turning against strongman Alexander Lukashenko. The West should seize the moment to help regime opponents, writes Alexander Sikorski.

