Saturday, 27 June 2020

Facebook said Friday it would ban a "wider category of hateful content" in ads as the embattled social media giant moved to respond to growing protests over its handling of inflammatory posts.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200627-facing-advertisers-boycott-facebook-to-ban-more-hateful-content-in-ads