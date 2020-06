Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 June 2020 06:24 Hits: 4

France said on Friday it would download the black boxes from a Ukrainian airliner shot down by an Iranian missile in January, easing a stand-off over where they should be read.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200627-french-agency-to-read-black-boxes-of-ukrainian-airliner-downed-in-january-over-iran