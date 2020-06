Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 June 2020 07:02 Hits: 8

Millions of children could be pushed to the brink of starvation as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across war-torn Yemen amid a "huge" drop in humanitarian aid funding, the U.N. children’s agency warned Friday.

