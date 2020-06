Category: World Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 12:18 Hits: 4

As countries emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic over the coming year, world leaders will face a defining moment. By ramping up investments in disaster preparedness, they can shape their legacies and set humanity on a safer course for the next decade and beyond.

