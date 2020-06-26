'Long Past Time': In Historic Vote, House Democrats Pass Legislation to Make DC the 51st State

Pro-democracy groups applauded House Democrats on Friday for passing historic legislation that would grant statehood to Washington, D.C. and give equal citizenship to the more than 700,000 people who live there.
