Voters are really starting to hate Trump, like, everywhere

Donald Trump's disapproval rating is hitting some of its highest marks of his entire tenure—including its absolute highest mark in one poll.

In the NPR/PBS/Marist poll released Friday, 58% of voters disapproved of the job Trump is doing, an all-time high for the poll. Plus, most of those who disapprove of Trump do so with a white-hot rage. Fully 49% of voters said they "strongly disapprove" of Trump, a number that jumped 8 points since mid-March when 41% strongly disapproved of him. The two groups where that disapproval grew most was among independents, whose strong disapproval spiked by 10 points since March to 43%, and nonwhite voters, whose strong disapproval jumped 16 points to 57%.

But the NPR/PBS poll is no outlier. Trump's disapprovals are also surging in FiveThirtyEight's aggregate, which on Friday recorded the highest disapproval rating for Trump in over two years at 56.1%. That number represents even more disenchantment with Trump now than during his shutdown debacle of early 2019.

On top of Trump's epic disapprovals, we continue to see evidence that groups that once voted for Trump, and Republicans more generally, are turning against him. In the NPR/PBS poll, Biden had a dominant 25-point lead on Trump in the suburbs, 60% - 35%, while Trump actually won the suburbs by 4 points in 2016, 49% to 45%.

All of this new information just adds to a week in which Trump got slaughtered in national and battleground state polling alike. Not only is Biden ahead in six battleground states that Trump captured in 2016 (MI, WI, PA, FL, AZ, NC), states that nearly everyone considered to be firmly in Trump's column continue to look shaky for him, including Ohio (tied, per Quinnipiac), Georgia (47% Biden, 45% Trump, per Fox) and Texas (45% Biden, 44% Trump, per Fox).

Yowza, folks, and Happy Friday!

