Donald Trump, asked to lay out his vision for a second term, produces gibberish

It’s the standard question asked of every president running for reelection: “What are your priorities for a second term?” It’s a softball question that allows the incumbent to lay out their aspirations—no matter how pie-in-the-sky—for making this country a better place for all Americans.

Donald Trump was asked that question on Thursday night, and here is his dream for America:

Well, one of the things that will be really great, you know, the word experience is still good. I always say talent is more important than experience. I’ve always said that. But the word experience is a very important word. It’s a very important meaning. I never did this before -- I never slept over in Washington. I was in Washington I think 17 times, all of the sudden, I’m the president of the United States. You know the story, I’m riding down Pennsylvania Avenue with our first lady and I say, ‘This is great.’ But I didn’t know very many people in Washington, it wasn’t my thing. I was from Manhattan, from New York. Now I know everybody. And I have great people in the administration. You make some mistakes, like you know an idiot like Bolton, all he wanted to do was drop bombs on everybody. You don’t have to kill people.

Well, God bless America.

Now is the time to get your family, your friends, and yourself, registered and ready to vote this waste of oxygen out of office on November 3.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1956085