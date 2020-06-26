With country in coronavirus tatters, White House task force re-ups briefing on Friday

Category: World Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 16:00 Hits: 5

Houston, we have a problem—both literally and figuratively speaking. New coronavirus infection rates are spiking around the country at alarming rates even as Donald Trump and his lackey Vice President Mike Pence tell everyone the water's warm—c'mon in.

And in an admission that the country is in dire straits, the White House announced the coronavirus task force would hold its first in-person coronavirus task force briefing Friday for the first time in roughly two months.

Pence, who has been flitting about sprinkling fairy dust everywhere, is expected to be there. Trump, who has declared the virus dead to him, isn't scheduled to show up, but who knows? The idea of leaving Pence to drink in the spotlight might be too big a draw for Trump.

But whatever fairytale Trump and Pence have been trying to sell America, the coronavirus isn't buying it. In Texas, pro-reopening Gov. Greg Abbott reversed course Friday and ordered all bars to be shut down along with imposing greater restrictions on dining. Florida just recorded a single-day high in new cases Thursday of 8,942, an eye-popping spike from its previous high of 5,511 cases reported the day before. In short, certain regions of country are in deep, deep trouble as the coronavirus rips through the country at an alarming rate. As The New York Times declared in its top headline Thursday, the virus has "won."

For whatever reason, the White House did not immediately confirm whether infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci or task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx would be in attendance. Gee, maybe bullshit like that is why the coronavirus is kicking America in the teeth. But don’t worry, Trump and Pence will be there to gaslight us on the other side.

