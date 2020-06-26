COVID-19 surges across the country, Fox News spends 300% more time crying about Confederate statues

Category: World Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 16:30 Hits: 5

Between Monday, June 22, and Wednesday, June 24, Fox News’ prime-time shows—the ones with big racist names like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham—spent three times as much of their broadcast covering the “toppling of statues” as they did covering the recent (and far more problematic) surge of COVID-19 cases across the country.

According to Media Matters, those three shows spent a total of one hour and 21 minutes railing against the fall of the fucking Confederacy, while only 25 total minutes were spent on the coronavirus pandemic even though more than 86,000 new confirmed cases across the country took place over these three days.

Instead of tackling the very real problem—that as a country we are failing miserably at containing the virus and protecting the public—Carlson, Hannity, and Ingraham freaked out about how statues of historic American figures like ethnic cleanser and slave master Andrew Jackson and big time slave master and war general who led the single most treasonous war against the United States Robert E. Lee were being brought down by activists across the country. The calls for racial justice, like most things concerning equality in our country, fell on deaf racist Fox News hosts’ ears. The need for Americans to be more vigilant about our public health crisis has never been more pressing than it is now, and Fox News is so lazy, so intellectually devoid of any rigor or virility, that all it can do is lean back on the hundred-year-old trope of fearmongering and race-baiting their aged white audience.

I guess Fox News executives feel like they can continue to get the same ratings from their viewership from hospital beds.

Here’s Carlson saying the Americans who are sick of seeing statues of shitty racist generals who lost the war when these generals tried to destroy our country, are “idiots.”

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1955957