Americans don't care what Trump says, their coronavirus concerns are growing

Category: World Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 17:30 Hits: 7

New polling shows that the vast majority of Americans could give two effs about the nonsense Donald Trump is spewing, they are concerned about the recent surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

Fully 76% of Americans said they are worried about contracting the virus in a new ABC News/Ipsos poll, up 7 points from just two weeks ago when 69% said the same. Just 24% said they weren't so concerned (19%) or weren't concerned at all (5%).

A majority of Americans, 56%, also say the country is opening too quickly while just 15% say it's doing so too slowly. And 29% say the pace is about right.

One of Americans' biggest departures from the hooey Trump is selling on mask wearing—87% have worn a mask or face covering when outside the house in the past week, up from 61% in mid-April.

The poll also finds that however badly Trump wants the country to reopen, most Americans don't feel safe doing an array of public activities. Respondents’ discomfort with public activities have grown over the past couple weeks.

Americans are particular less willing to do things that would expose them to large groups or crowds such as attend a sporting event (21% willing, down from 29%), go to a movie theater (31%, down from 39%), go to church (49%, down from 57%), or fly on an airplane (36%, down from 44%).

People are slightly more comfortable with doing things like getting a haircut, 65%, or staying in a hotel, 53%.

Civiqs polling is picking up similar unease, with the number of respondents who are “extremely concerned” about a coronavirus outbreak in their area growing from 26% in early June to 31% now. Those who aren’t concerned “at all” have also dropped several points in the same timeframe.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1956141