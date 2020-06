Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 12:42 Hits: 0

A joint report by two rights organizations accuses Iran's state-controlled television of airing the forced confessions of at least 355 individuals between 2009 and 2019 to create fear and repress dissent.

