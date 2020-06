Category: World Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 01:19 Hits: 5

A multi-hour shootout between rival factions of the Sinaloa cartel left over a dozen dead. The region has seen a wave of violence as gangs battle for control over the cartel once run by Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/shootout-between-rival-el-chapo-gangs-leaves-16-dead/a-53949172?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf