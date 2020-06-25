Ads for dangerous, unregulated lip injections flood Instagram and Snapchat

Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 17:29 Hits: 0

People claiming to be trained professionals have been advertising lip injections on social media alongside photos showing how they can make your lips “more luscious”. Ads for this cheap procedure have attracted large numbers of clients, many of them extremely young, who aspire to certain standards of beauty. But many of these customers don’t consider the danger, or the illegality, of these procedures, which are being done all over France.

