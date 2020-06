Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 08:36 Hits: 0

The short-term shock of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout will have a significant impact across Africa. But the continent has a newfound resilience and will come back stronger, especially if African governments seize the current opportunity for effective leadership.

