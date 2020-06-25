The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Texas Gov. Abbott Warns Covid-19 Getting 'Out of Control.' Yes, Say Critics, Because You Knowingly 'Unleashed It'

Jake Johnson, staff writer
"The out of control spread of Covid-19 in Texas was preventable if Abbott had listened to public health experts. People are becoming sick and many will die because of this absolute failure in leadership."

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/06/25/texas-gov-abbott-warns-covid-19-getting-out-control-yes-say-critics-because-you?cd-origin=rss

