Category: World Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 03:26 Hits: 5

Texas and other states saw record numbers of new COVID-19 cases this week. Despite improvements in testing, US health officials estimate that 20 million have been infected — 10 times higher than official figures.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-us-facing-big-problem-as-covid-19-cases-surge/a-53950191?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf