Category: World Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 02:01 Hits: 5

Democrats pushed sweeping new police guidelines through the US House on Thursday amid a polarising debate after the high-profile killing of African-American George Floyd sparked nationwide protests and calls for change.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200626-us-house-passes-police-reform-bill-but-deadlock-awaits-in-senate