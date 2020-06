Category: World Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 04:21 Hits: 3

After years of backlash, Unilever is dropping the word 'fair' from the 'Fair & Lovely' skin lightening cream in South Asia. Some say that that move does not go far enough.

