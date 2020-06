Category: World Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 06:26 Hits: 4

As Brussels and Beijing struggle to agree on climate protection and trade, the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated their differences. The longer the two sides talk, the more China benefits, writes DW's Frank Sieren.

