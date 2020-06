Category: World Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 07:15 Hits: 4

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has sparked a big controversy by calling ex al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden a "martyr." DW's Shamil Shams believes it is consistent with the permier's personal and political views.

